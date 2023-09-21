Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 21, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming south-southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming north-northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.