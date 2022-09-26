Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 pm, then a chance of showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 40.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 64.