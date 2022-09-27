Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 27, 2022

September 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east northeast in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming south of 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday -Sunny, with a high near 69.