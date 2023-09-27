Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 27, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light south wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West-southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming north-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Breezy.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.