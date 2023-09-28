Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 28, 2023

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.