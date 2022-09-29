Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 29, 2022

September 29, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 pm and 3 am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Scattered showers and showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming east in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.