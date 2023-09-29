Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 29, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming south 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind of 18 to 23 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, becoming south-southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.