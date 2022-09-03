Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 3, 2022

September 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.