Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 3, 2023

Today – Isolated showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 2 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. West-northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming south-southeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Labor Day – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. A high near 65. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west of 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then isolated showers between 9 p.m. and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79.