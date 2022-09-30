Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light southwest after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.