Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light southwest after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.