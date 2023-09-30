Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 30, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 3 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 44. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 35.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.