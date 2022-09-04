Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 4, 2022

September 4, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 94. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.