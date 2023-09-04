Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 4, 2023

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78.