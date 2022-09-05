Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 5, 2022

September 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. North wind 5 to 9 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.