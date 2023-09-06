Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 6, 2023

Today – Sunny today, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west-northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West-northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night– Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.