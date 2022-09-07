Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming north northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 11 to 20 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.
Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
