Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming north northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 11 to 20 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.