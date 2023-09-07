Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 7, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable winds becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.