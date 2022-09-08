Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today -Isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4 pm. Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday– Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind of 10 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.