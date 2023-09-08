Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 8, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable winds becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West-southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east-northeast in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.