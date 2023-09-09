Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 9, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 72.