Sweetwater County extended Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the area from 2 p.m. today until 11 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for snow, which could be heavy at times. Accumulations could range from 8 to 14 inches. Area winds could also gust up to 65 mph in some areas. Obviously, travel conditions could be extremely difficult to near impossible.

Today – Snow, mainly after 1 pm. High near 36. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight – Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 2 am. Low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -20. Very windy, with an east wind of 9 to 14 mph and becoming east-northeast at 28 to 38 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Wednesday – Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 5 pm. High near 2. Wind chill values as low as -35. Very windy, with an east wind of 38 to 43 mph, decreasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. East-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.