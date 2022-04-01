Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.