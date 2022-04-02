Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south-southwest.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 4 am and 5 am, then a chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Very windy, with a west wind of 28 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Very windy, with a west wind of 26 to 31 mph increasing to 39 to 44 mph. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Windy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Windy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.