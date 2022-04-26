Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from April 26, 2022

April 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.