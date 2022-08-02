Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from August 2, 2022

August 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement