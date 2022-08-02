Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from August 2, 2022

August 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.