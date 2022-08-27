Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
