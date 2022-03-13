Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from March 13, 2022

March 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of rain and snow between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.