Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from March 20, 2022

March 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 1pm, then rain showers likely between 1 pm and 5 pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south southeast wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 13 to 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north northeast wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.