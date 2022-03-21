Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from March 21, 2022

March 21, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 9 to 17 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.