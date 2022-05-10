Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022 — Here s your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest at 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 19 to 24 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 23 to 28 mph becoming southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.