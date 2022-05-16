Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.