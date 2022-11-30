Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from November 30, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a light southwest wind becoming south 27 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday – Snow showers likely before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south of 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. South-southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Sunday – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.