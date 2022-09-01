Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west northwest at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low of around 55.
Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91.
