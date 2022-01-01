Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: January 1, 2022

January 1, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -15. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.