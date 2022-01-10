Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: January 10, 2022

January 10, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 35. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.]

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.