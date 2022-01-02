Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: January 2, 2022

January 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.