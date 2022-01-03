Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: January 3, 2022

January 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -15. Very windy, with a west wind of 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 27 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.