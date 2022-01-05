Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

High Wind Warning in effect until 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly between 7 am and noon. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Very windy, with a west wind of 26 to 31 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.