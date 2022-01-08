Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: January 8, 2022

January 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values could be as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values are expected as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.