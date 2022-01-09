Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: January 9, 2022

January 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 16 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.