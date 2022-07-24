Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: July 24, 2022

July 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 17 mph, becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.