Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: November 27 – November 28, 2022

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 8 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.