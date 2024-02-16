Sweetwater County extended weather forecast or February 16, 2024

Today – Snow likely, mainly between noon and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

President’s Day Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.