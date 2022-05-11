Sweetwater County extended weather: May 10 – May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south at 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Windy, with a south wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after 9 am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph and increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph and decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph and decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.