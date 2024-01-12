Sweetwater County extended weather report for January 12, 2024.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 8 am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 10 am and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 9 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

M.L.King Day – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 12. Blustery.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -18.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.