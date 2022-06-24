Sweetwater County extended weather report for June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind of 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.