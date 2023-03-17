Sweetwater County extended weather service: March 16 – March 17, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming north in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.