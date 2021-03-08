Sweetwater County Fair ‘moving full steam ahead’

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 8, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Fair is moving forward full steam ahead, according to Marketing and Events Director Kandi Pendleton.

“Everybody looks forward to it. Vendors and local businesses rely on these kinds of events to bring in revenue. Last year, when we had to cancel it, it really affected some of our local businesses,” Pendleton said.

In order to help out vendors, county fair officials have reduced the vendor rates for this summer, starting at $25 per day and $125 per week.

She said that the county fair will be very similar to those of in the past years with very little restrictions.

4-H events will begin on July 31, while the concert events will run from Aug. 3 through Aug. 7.

The Sweetwater County Events Complex will begin concert announcements on March 23.

Pendleton also said that beginning April 1, the events complex is on track to host a number of popular events in the community, such as the Sweetwater Pool Shootout, Sweetwater County High School Rodeo, Spring Home and Garden Show and much more.