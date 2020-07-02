Sweetwater County fills UW President’s Honor Roll for 2020 spring semester

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — The University of Wyoming listed the following students from Sweetwater County on the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The students are:

Rock Springs

Steven Anselmi-Stith

Erick Arellano

Brittany L. Atkinson

Alexis N. Bedard

Sasha S. Bentley

Ceejay M. Berg

Joshua E. Bigley

Cory Allyn Cordova

Ashley Noel Dewey

Carley N. Ebert

James Matthew Fantin

Chloe K. Garcia

Jordan Renee Goldman

Krista Ranae Heikes

Chandler Craig Howe

Alyssa M. Jordan

Karina Kachnowski

Karolina Rozalia Klatka

Keeri Ann Klein

Haley Kathleen LeFaivre

Kristin D. McCrann

Cheylynn Parker

Lena Peacock

Garret Michael Phillips

Racheal Breanne Pinkham

Aidan E. Propst

Shad R. Sellers

Kyra J. Seppie

Sydney Shannon

Deborah J. Smith

Sydnye Karen Spicer

Brooklynne D. Stauffer

Amanda Mulan Verheydt

Madeline O. Verheydt

Maya Verheydt

Fletcher Wadsworth

Drew Anthony Yerkovich

Bailey Young

Green River

Abigail Alcorn

Valerie Alicia Barajas

Kelsee G. Barton

Averee R. Cobb

Kendahl Lea Coy

Veronica Raye Coy

Nina M. Dodd

Taylor L. Draney

Andrew G. Halverson

Alondra I. Hamilton

Chance S. Hofer

Robyn Jauregui

Allison G. Kloepper

Isabel Anna Leininger

Kendra F. Lewis

Justin C. Marcy

Francheska MarDean Riley

Brianna N. Rundell

Hannah C. Thomas

Garrett David Young

Farson

Keanan Foy

Jason D. Lux