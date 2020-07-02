Sweetwater County fills UW President’s Honor Roll for 2020 spring semester

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — The University of Wyoming listed the following students from Sweetwater County on the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The students are:
Rock Springs
Steven Anselmi-Stith
Erick Arellano
Brittany L. Atkinson
Alexis N. Bedard
Sasha S. Bentley
Ceejay M. Berg
Joshua E. Bigley
Cory Allyn Cordova
Ashley Noel Dewey
Carley N. Ebert
James Matthew Fantin
Chloe K. Garcia
Jordan Renee Goldman
Krista Ranae Heikes
Chandler Craig Howe
Alyssa M. Jordan
Karina Kachnowski
Karolina Rozalia Klatka
Keeri Ann Klein
Haley Kathleen LeFaivre
Kristin D. McCrann
Cheylynn Parker
Lena Peacock
Garret Michael Phillips
Racheal Breanne Pinkham
Aidan E. Propst
Shad R. Sellers
Kyra J. Seppie
Sydney Shannon
Deborah J. Smith
Sydnye Karen Spicer
Brooklynne D. Stauffer
Amanda Mulan Verheydt
Madeline O. Verheydt
Maya Verheydt
Fletcher Wadsworth
Drew Anthony Yerkovich
Bailey Young
Green River
Abigail Alcorn
Valerie Alicia Barajas
Kelsee G. Barton
Averee R. Cobb
Kendahl Lea Coy
Veronica Raye Coy
Nina M. Dodd
Taylor L. Draney
Andrew G. Halverson
Alondra I. Hamilton
Chance S. Hofer
Robyn Jauregui
Allison G. Kloepper
Isabel Anna Leininger
Kendra F. Lewis
Justin C. Marcy
Francheska MarDean Riley
Brianna N. Rundell
Hannah C. Thomas
Garrett David Young
Farson
Keanan Foy
Jason D. Lux