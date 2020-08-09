Sweetwater County Fire District #1 responds to a fire on Antelope Drive

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the area of 701 Antelope Drive. According to information from District #1, The fire burned about an acre of grass and sage brush. Several mobile homes were threatened and one mobile home caught fire.

The fire was contained to the rear bedroom of the mobile home, firefighters were able to get a fast attack on the fire before it could extend any further into the home.

Firefighters were in scene for almost 2 hours, and at this point the cause of the fire is being investigated. Wyo4News will update the story as new information becomes available.